Updated GPG key for signing Firefox Releases

The GPG key used to sign the Firefox release manifests is expiring soon, and so we're going to be switching over to new key shortly.

The new GPG subkey's fingerprint is 097B 3130 77AE 62A0 2F84 DA4D F1A6 668F BB7D 572E , and it expires 2021-05-29.

The public key can be fetched from KEY files from Firefox 68 beta releases, or from below. This can be used to validate existing releases signed with the current key, or future releases signed with the new key.